Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 29,921 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of PEG opened at $78.99 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

