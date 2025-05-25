DA Davidson Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $125.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.97.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Target stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $757,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.