Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.6%
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
