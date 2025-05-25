Woodline Partners LP Takes $2.60 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $168.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

