PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

PSQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. PSQ has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PSQ

In other news, Director Willie Langston bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,813.20. This trade represents a 10.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in PSQ by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,694 shares in the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in PSQ by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PSQ by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 396,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

See Also

