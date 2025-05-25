Woodline Partners LP Takes $3.43 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after buying an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,833,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $240.35 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average is $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

