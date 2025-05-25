Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $9.03 Million Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 959,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

