Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equitable by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,844 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

