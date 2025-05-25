Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125,040 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Trimble by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,361 shares of company stock worth $1,031,524. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

