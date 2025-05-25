Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,365.24. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $1,791,797.12.

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,768,191.56.

On Thursday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $1,662,642.12.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.59, for a total value of $1,824,781.32.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $1,670,908.04.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,529,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total transaction of $1,636,811.12.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7%

TEAM opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

