Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 47,692 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Herc by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Down 1.6%

HRI opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

