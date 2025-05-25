Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MAR opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.79.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.