Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.13 Million Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

TPVG opened at $6.71 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

