Two Sigma Investments LP Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,216 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SRPT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

