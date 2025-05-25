Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 202,500 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of CompoSecure worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $500,900.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $500,900.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $206,433.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,814.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,340 shares of company stock valued at $430,701. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

