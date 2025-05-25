Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $9.26 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 399,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 77,928 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

