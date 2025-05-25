Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,094,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $480.43 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

