Two Sigma Investments LP Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

