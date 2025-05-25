ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 20,419 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 221,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $485,916 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

