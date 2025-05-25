Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,111,000 after acquiring an additional 125,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.