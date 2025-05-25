ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $665,000 in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

