Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,002,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $3,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,196,800. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 0.9%

Carvana stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.23 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

