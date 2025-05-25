Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,620,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

