ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,851 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,455. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.