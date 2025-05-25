Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RNST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

