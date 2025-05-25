Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

WN opened at C$270.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$253.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$235.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$186.22 and a 1-year high of C$273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$282.42.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

