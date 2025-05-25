Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.
George Weston Price Performance
WN opened at C$270.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$253.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$235.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$186.22 and a 1-year high of C$273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on WN
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.