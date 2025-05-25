Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 52,573 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,206.25. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

IOT opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Samsara by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 178,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

