Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XMTR
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 160.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 825.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xometry Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.