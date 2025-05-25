Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,304.90. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,438. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 160.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 825.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

