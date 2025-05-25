Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $49.60 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $6.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.