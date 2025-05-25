Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.29% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.06 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,757 shares of company stock worth $115,873 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

