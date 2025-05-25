Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1,154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8%

SUI opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 606.45%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.