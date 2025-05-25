Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.21% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Wall Street Zen cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.40 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

