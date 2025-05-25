Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

GRPN stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Groupon by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 581,943 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

