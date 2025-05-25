Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 26,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.77% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 504,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 469,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 450,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.