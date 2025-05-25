Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

