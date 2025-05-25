Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Down 0.2%

Generac stock opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.