Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.
Generac Stock Down 0.2%
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
