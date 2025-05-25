FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

