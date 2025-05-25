Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 59,195 shares.The stock last traded at $65.76 and had previously closed at $66.40.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.