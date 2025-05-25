Snowflake’s (SNOW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.33.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.6%

SNOW opened at $199.99 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $205.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,546,176. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Snowflake by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

