enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Up 19.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) were up 19.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.66. Approximately 207,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 348,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 30,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$71,280.00. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
