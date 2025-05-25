Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Youdao Stock Performance
NYSE:DAO opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Youdao has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $191.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
See Also
