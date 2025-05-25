Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Youdao Stock Performance

NYSE:DAO opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Youdao has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $191.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Youdao by 754.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Youdao by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

