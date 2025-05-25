Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 1,363,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,876,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 4.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,125,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,378,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,010,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

