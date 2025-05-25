Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a PE ratio of -136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.