Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $121.29

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. This trade represents a 95.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,112,345. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.