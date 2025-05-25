Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Five9 were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,558,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,009. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4%

Five9 stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

