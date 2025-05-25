Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 36584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $662.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $627.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.17 million. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

