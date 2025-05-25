State of Wyoming Acquires New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

