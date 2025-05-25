Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $21.36

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Angi by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.68 million, a PE ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.84. Angi has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

