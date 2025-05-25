Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 2,273,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 328,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £720,254.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Westmount Energy alerts:

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.