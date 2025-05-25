E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 18.4% – Should You Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 136,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 86,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 20.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

